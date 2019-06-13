Clear

Tracking A Cold Start Be Recovering Temps

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 7:08 AM
Updated: Jun 13, 2019 7:08 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

we're kicking off the day with some very cold temperatures for the month of june but with plenty of sunshine in the forecast, plan on temps warming up fairly quick after dawn! although still below the seasonal norm, temps will pop a degree or two over the 70 mark before falling back into the lower 50s tonight. winds will begin calm from the northwest before returning form the south overnight alongside increasing clouds. winds will increase for friday, gusting near 35 mph, with partly sunny skies making way for the return of showers friday night. for saturday, temps will return to the seasonal norm (upper 70s) which brings steady chance for shower and storm development through the day. father's day features much drier conditions with temps dipping back into the middle 70s. today: sunny highs: near 70 winds: nnw 5á10 mph tonight: increasing clouds overnight lows: low 50s winds: s 5á10 mph friday: partly
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 45°
Tracking a cool start with rebounding temps for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Image

