National Wheelchair Sports Camp

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 11:29 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 11:29 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

nomination it's the week of the national wheelchair sports camp in stewartville at the beautiful ironwood springs christian ranch. today á they were taking up archery which was made as adaptive as possible for all of the attendees and tonight they'll be hitting the obstacle courses. they also have zip lines á horseback riding á and so much more. tasha schuh was first invited to the camp 21 years ago and says it means the world to her and everyone that attends year after this camp is amazing in the fact that not only does it show us what we can do because all year long we're out in the world facing things that we can't do and this camp shows us what we can do and what's still possible. we'll hear tasha's story about her connection to the camp coming up tonight at 10. still ahead on kimt news 3 at
