Speech to Text for SAW: Samantha Heyer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

every wednesday we highlight a local studentá athlete of the week who excels in the classroom and on the field. káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á joins us now to introduce us to this multiá sport athlete.xxx coá valedictorian with a 3.992 gápá a... all conference and district in band for four years á and playing multiple sports while overcoming an injury á to say that samantha heyer has been a dedicated athlete to charles city would be an understatemen t. you know you just can't ask for a better leader and a better role model for younger players. she's the type of girl you hope your daughter grows up to be like. charles city softball coach á brian bohlen is talking about senior pitcher á samantha heyer who is on a tear this season. 11 games into the season á she had recorded 109 strikeouts á five walks á and nine hits for an eáráa of 0.27 allowing the opponents to hit 0.051. a selfless leader á heyer won't take all of the credit for her success inside the circle. it's not just me like cause my coach calls the pitches, he studies up the batters, i have an amazing catcher ashlynn and then also emma grim and i have and amazing defense behind me and i think it takes everyone to win games and get those stats. while the comets soar past the competition this spring with a 17á0 record á heyer's athletic career hasn't always been so easy suffering two separate aá cál tears.. i think that's taught me that i really need to work hard and to trust the process in anything because nothing in life is easy and whatever is worth having you need to work hard for it. with the bulk of a season left to play á heyer already knows what comes next. i'm going to the university of northern iowa next fall. i chose there because it's close to home if you'd like to nominate a studentá athlete of the week á log on to our website at káiámát dot com and fill out the