Speech to Text for Checking in with Titan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one of rochester's furriest officers á is making some big strides. last year á the olmstedá rochester law enforcement ká 9 foundation donated 7 thousand dollars so the department could purchase titan. last week á titan was officially pinned to become part of the force and kimt news 3's isabella basco is catching up with the canine cop and his handler tonight to see how he's staying fit for duty. she joins us live now á isabella? katie and george... when you get sworn in to become part of law enforcement... you don't stop training. you make sure you stay fit and agile... and that's exactly what titan... the latest canine to join the police force is doing... today i got to see how this pup works hard to make sure the med city is safe.xxx "good boy. buddy that's a good boy." titan is like all dogs, a playful, loving companion... but also a fierce protector. his handler, officer vedran tomic is doing everything he can to make sure titan stays fit for duty. "you can pick any dog, and with the amount of training and the right proper training, you can make him a decent dog. but if you don't put the time and effort in, it all goes away." officer tomic mixes work and play in titan's training. "they love to play, whether it's with their ball or the tug. once we throw that ball or we give them the reward, they always come back to us, because that's where the fun is. we play tug with them, we play with them." titan not makes tomic's work easier... and also a lot more fun. "just around to have a dog around me 24/7, i can't complain." officer tomic here says that titan is very wellábehaved and responds to any command. titan, down! just not from me. this canine constable has also proven to be a useful public relations tool.. "i would say he's probably one of our most social dogs that we have on the unit." so if you ever see titan tucked in his squad car... officer tomic tells me their plan is to go back to st. paul and put titan through narcotics certification soon. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. titan is one of 8 dogs on the ká9 unit. /// it's an issue that continues to divide society á and churches