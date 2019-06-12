Speech to Text for Methodist church & LGBTQ Marriage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the ká9 unit. /// it's an issue that continues to divide society á and churches in particular: lágá bátáq rights... despite the consistent divide... one methodist pastor in rochester says she's fully supportive of the lgbtq community.xxx "it's heartbreaking that the people of jesus would close any door to full inclusion." at the methodist general conference in february á the judicial council decided to stick with their traditional plan... saying gay ordained ministers cannot be in committed relationships and must be celibate. they also reinforced the church's stance against performing sameásex marriage ceremonies. christ united methodist church is bringing people together in a town hall meeting to get churchgoers to discuss what being a welcoming church means to them. when talking to churchgoers... some say they understand why delegates made the "it's because it was a democratic process. there was more votes for the plan that was adopted, the traditional plan." <"i understand their point of view. it's based on certain biblical text." attendees divided into small groups to talk about building a more inclusive olmsted county authorities are investigating suspicious activity in a middle school parking lot. a women told the sheriff's office she went to byron middle school just before 5 pá m last night to meet a running partner. she says when she parked á an older red vehicle drove up next to her á and the driver stared at her á boxed her in for about 20 seconds á and then drove away. the sheriff's office says someone else witnessed the incident á too. the driver is described as a white man between the ages of 40 and 50. anyone with information about the incident is asked to call crimestoppers of rochester and olmsted county./// one person was taken to the hospital