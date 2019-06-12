Speech to Text for Update: search for missing man

3 continues to follow the search for a missing man. lawrence á or larry á howlett is from sandwich illinois. he was last seen at camp of the woods near rockwell at the beginning of the month. he's five feet and five inches tall... and weighs about 160 pounds. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is looking into the weeksá long search for howlett... and why his friend says there's not enough being done to find him.xxx 12 days ago the last place larry howlet was seen was sitting around this fire. now, his loved ones believe he may be in the shellrock river. s "i mean the only logical explanation is he mistakenly fell in the river." "the report of a missing person came out on saturday the family hadnt heard from him since june 1st so we took the report we did some investigation at the time we went to the camper that he was staying in, we've had the iowa dnr float the river just in case we have no indication that he went to the river but since the campground is on the river we had them float the river for us." the sheriff says on top of that, they've gone through phone records and have done other less obvious investigations, but teckenbrock isn't impressed. "if this was a 19 year old female college student gone on a school trip missing, we wouldn't have waited 12 days from the sheriff's department." but sheriff pals tells me they're doing everything according to protocol. <"you're continuing to search for him? yes. he's still a missing person case. obviously the extent of maybe people that care and love and know him, we just know him by larry. and we have a pic of him we've never met him... they obviously think we should be doing more and that's not unusual in any missing person case and we don't take it personal. it's our job to do our best."> teckenbrock isn't optimistic even as he holds out hope more people will join the search. "i hate to say it but after 12 days of missing, no cell phone use, no contact from him... they're really now just looking for a body and closure from the family." in mason city brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 if you have any information of where larry howlet may be á you should contact the cerro gordo county sheriff's office. you can find their number on our website á kimt dot com.