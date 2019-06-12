Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/12

need to be worried about their plants this evening... it's going to be a chilly one á come tomorrow morning. the rain has wrapped up for the most part with very isolated chances the rest of your wednesday. highs will struggle to make it out of the 60s, and fall quickly overnight into the 40s. record lows are in the 30s, so those won't be touched. thursday will bring on sunshine and a nice, almost fallálike feel to the air. temps may get near 70 with lighter northwest winds. high pressure will be the main weather maker until friday when a weak wave drives a slight chance of a shower or storm, and better threats friday night and saturday. some storms may be strong. during this time period the temps will warm quickly to near 80. it looks quiet for sunday and monday with highs in the upper 70s. tonight: mostly clear lows: mid 40s winds: n 5á15 mph tomorrow: sunny skies highs: near 70 winds: 5á10 tomorrow night: partly cloudy, slight