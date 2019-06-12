Speech to Text for RFD trains for confined space rescues

age it's training for an uncommon á but high risk situation. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live with a look at the rochester fire department's confined space rescue training. annalise?xxx live katie á george á today is the final day for this rescue training á which every rochester firefighter is going to have to complete this week.. from being in very tight spaces á to pulling the weight of a 180 pound dummy á this training isn't for the faint of heart. take a look.xxx nat: repelling down into a tight space nat: crawling through tunnels nat: and rescuing dummies... in the dark á guided by their headlights. nat: the rochester fire department is training for confined space rescue operations. "the wonderful piece about rochester is we have a lot of industry in this town and most industry has something we consider a confined space" nat: putting these rescue skills to work doesn't happen often on the job á but an emergency in a tight space can always happen. "a vat that they make products in or cheese or milk, whether that's the underground vaults that maybe a power company uses, the list is endless as far as confined spaces go." sometimes á they have to pull up their partner. "our crews are usually crews of 3 or 4. this is not an event thats going to take 3 or 4 people. this is an event thats going to take 8 to 12 to 16 potentially. other times á they have to pull themselves to safety. nat: throughout the exercise á the firefighters have to work together á as they build trust. "you really have to trust not only the equipment we have, we have to trust our partners that are out there that yes they've checked their equipment properly, yes they've assembled the equipment properly and everything's working right." firefighters say being prepared for this type of rescue situation is best practice. "when it happens is not the time to be second guessing our equipment or our training." the department has done this training at real industrial sites in the past á but they opted to construct some confined spaces within the regional public safety training center this time. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// continuing