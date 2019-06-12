Clear

RFD trains for confined space rescues

From being in very tight spaces to pulling the weight of a 180-pound dummy, confined space rescue training is not for the faint of heart.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for RFD trains for confined space rescues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

age it's training for an uncommon á but high risk situation. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live with a look at the rochester fire department's confined space rescue training. annalise?xxx live katie á george á today is the final day for this rescue training á which every rochester firefighter is going to have to complete this week.. from being in very tight spaces á to pulling the weight of a 180 pound dummy á this training isn't for the faint of heart. take a look.xxx nat: repelling down into a tight space nat: crawling through tunnels nat: and rescuing dummies... in the dark á guided by their headlights. nat: the rochester fire department is training for confined space rescue operations. "the wonderful piece about rochester is we have a lot of industry in this town and most industry has something we consider a confined space" nat: putting these rescue skills to work doesn't happen often on the job á but an emergency in a tight space can always happen. "a vat that they make products in or cheese or milk, whether that's the underground vaults that maybe a power company uses, the list is endless as far as confined spaces go." sometimes á they have to pull up their partner. "our crews are usually crews of 3 or 4. this is not an event thats going to take 3 or 4 people. this is an event thats going to take 8 to 12 to 16 potentially. other times á they have to pull themselves to safety. nat: throughout the exercise á the firefighters have to work together á as they build trust. "you really have to trust not only the equipment we have, we have to trust our partners that are out there that yes they've checked their equipment properly, yes they've assembled the equipment properly and everything's working right." firefighters say being prepared for this type of rescue situation is best practice. "when it happens is not the time to be second guessing our equipment or our training." the department has done this training at real industrial sites in the past á but they opted to construct some confined spaces within the regional public safety training center this time. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// continuing
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking slowly exiting showers, some sun, and a chilly night ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RFD trains for confined space rescues

Image

Air quality deaths in Minnesota

Image

MCHS Services Consolidation Bumped Up

Image

Homeowners Pitch in for Dredging

Image

Click It or Ticket Campaign Working

Image

More Than Pink program

Image

Controlling the gnat population

Image

Safe Routes to School program

Image

Rochester woman gets award for bike advocacy work

Storm Team 3: Chilly temps expected overnight

Community Events