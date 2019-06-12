Clear

Air quality deaths in Minnesota

A new report has some shocking statistics about air quality in the state.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 6:34 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

when you take a big breath of fresh minnesota air á do you think it's clean? minnesota's air meets federal standards... but we're trying to find out... is that enough? a new report from the minnesota department of health and minnesota pollution control agency found even though the state's air is generally good á air pollution is still causing some serious problems. the study analyzed data from 2013 á which showed air pollution played a role in up to 10 percent of deaths in the state that year. gretchen and leslie dwyer were getting some air outdoors today and were surprised to hear minnesota's air might not be (quite as clean as they thought.xxx keeping water clean comes at a price! we're finding out why one neighborhood is putting up their own cash á to dredge a popular canal./// how long
