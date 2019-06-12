Speech to Text for MCHS Services Consolidation Bumped Up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight we're continuing our coverage of mayo clinic health systems consolidation of services. the movement of some services from albert lea's campus to austin's location has faced vocal opposition from some members of the community...part icularly in albert lea. now we're learning part of the consolidation timeline is getting bumped up. kimt new three maleeha kamal has the details. xxx staff shortage-mpkgll-1 lowerthird2line:mayo moves consolidation timeline albert lea, mn look live: due to a shortage of staff mayo is reconsidering the timing of consolidating their labor and delivery unit. today mayo healthcare unit held a press conference to that they are moving their maternity operation sooner than planned. sumit bhagra, medical director of mayo clinic health system in albert lea explains how employees are taking the news. staff shortage-mpkgll-3 "they understand the why behind this change. if we cannot staff both units reliably with high quality people we out to be doing to be doing something that is the best possible option for our patients. staff shortage-mpkgll-5 elizabeth silva lives in albert lea...and she's concerned what this will mean for her city. lowerthird2line:elizabeth silva albert lea, mn i think the quality of care is gonna go down because people aren't gonna want to have kids here. in albert lea maleeha kamal