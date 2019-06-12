Speech to Text for Homeowners Pitch in for Dredging

at venetian village in ventura is getting some much needed dredging. canal dredge-vo-5 lowerthird2line:homeowners pitch in for dredging ventura, ia the canal provides access to clear lake. forty-three homeowners along the canal are pitching in to pay for the dredging. they say the iowa d-n-r would not fund the project because the canal is considered to be privately owned, even though there is public access to it. all that silt is being pumped to a retention pond near by. xxx canal dredge-sot-1 "our biggest problem was trying to get a place to put the dredging material, because we needed about two acres in order to pump the sludge to." the iowa regular baptist camp is allowing the silt to be stored on their land. they plan to use the material to build a berm. dredging should be finished by the beginning of july.