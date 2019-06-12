Clear

Homeowners Pitch in for Dredging

They say the IA DNR will not pay for the dredging because it's considered to be privately owned

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 5:50 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Homeowners Pitch in for Dredging

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at venetian village in ventura is getting some much needed dredging. canal dredge-vo-5 lowerthird2line:homeowners pitch in for dredging ventura, ia the canal provides access to clear lake. forty-three homeowners along the canal are pitching in to pay for the dredging. they say the iowa d-n-r would not fund the project because the canal is considered to be privately owned, even though there is public access to it. all that silt is being pumped to a retention pond near by. xxx canal dredge-sot-1 "our biggest problem was trying to get a place to put the dredging material, because we needed about two acres in order to pump the sludge to." the iowa regular baptist camp is allowing the silt to be stored on their land. they plan to use the material to build a berm. dredging should be finished by the beginning of july.
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking slowly exiting showers, some sun, and a chilly night ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RFD trains for confined space rescues

Image

Air quality deaths in Minnesota

Image

MCHS Services Consolidation Bumped Up

Image

Homeowners Pitch in for Dredging

Image

Click It or Ticket Campaign Working

Image

More Than Pink program

Image

Controlling the gnat population

Image

Safe Routes to School program

Image

Rochester woman gets award for bike advocacy work

Storm Team 3: Chilly temps expected overnight

Community Events