Speech to Text for Click It or Ticket Campaign Working

fleming amy.fleming@kimt.com coverage you can count on the "click it or ticket" campaign aims to make sure drivers are staying safe by buckling up...and minnesota's showing some great results. we just got the numbers today - and it looks like from the end of may into early june - seat belt violations declined for the fifth year in a row. peace officers issued more than 4-thousand seatbelt citations. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live now with more - jeremiah? xxx click it-lintro-2 amy...while most minnesotans made the smart choice and wore their seat belts...the olmsted county sheriff's office and rochester police department issued more than 300 tickets to unbelted drivers. not wearing this cost the lives of 92 - motorists in minnesota just last year. xxx click it-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:seat belt enforcement rochester, mn it's required by law for a reason...bucklin g up - saves lives. while the number of tickets issued during click it or ticket campaigns is dropping each year...rocheste r has the the second highest number of citations in greater minnesota with 188. that's only 10 less than duluth. jessica daly is a mother who says she buckles up for more than her own protection...but also to keep her kids safe. click it-mpkg-3 sot: if you don't have a seatbelt on you become a flying object and you then injure the people in the car if something happens and yourself probably as well so it's just safer if you buckle up and don't create any unnecessary flying objects. click it-ltag-2 now this doesn't just go for drivers. the olmsted county sheriff's office tells me passengers need to be buckled up. if passengers don't put their seatbelts on - drivers are urged to keep their car parked until they do. live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah.