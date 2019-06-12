Speech to Text for More Than Pink program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more than pink-intro-2 empowering girls to be the best possible versions of themselves. that's the goal of the "more than pink" program in austin. kimt news three's maleeha kamal introduces us to some of the girls who are getting a power lesson on girl power.xxx more than pink-pkg-1 more than pink-pkg-3 "i'm beautiful. i am strong. i'm allowed to have all kinds of friends and my voice matters." more than pink-pkg-4 from words of affirmation... and to always show my body respect in my actions and decisions. to chants... these are just some of the ways more than pink helps teach young woman about girl power. regan harty is one of 60 preteen girls participating in bootcamp. the seven week camp helps build self esteem, and teaches these girls how live free of social stereotypes through different activities. more than pink-pkg-2 "so some of our topic talks as we call them um self worth, feelings, friendship, um divorce and family conflict, nutrition." more than pink-pkg-5 a pink day consists of 60 minutues of fitness, get fun activities to get to know each other. "its fun meeting new people because they have different personalities than different people." but behind the laughs are some serious conversations. williow johnson says it can be rough being a 9 year old. more than pink-pkg-6 "girls our age can go through a lot of though things and they just have stuff going through their mind and it just reminds them that i am strong." more than pink-pkg-7 reagan has been through this program before and had so much fun that she came back this year. " run through a 5k with my mom and its really special because we don't normally get to bond like that at our house." the girls say that this program has already given them the tools they need to tackle things like bullies. "to not compare ourselves to others." reporting in austin maleeha kamal kimt news three. / at the end of the program - the girls will get to showcase their physical skills. they'll participate in the "more than pink" five-k in august. /