Controlling the gnat population

An effort is underway to keep the pesky bugs at bay.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 4:46 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

had some nice weather recently - so you've probably been spending time outside. and you've also probably been noticing a pesky problem. parts of iowa and minnesota are seeing an increase in biting gnats. gnat population-vo-1 lowerthird2line:getting biting gnats under control rochester, mn flooding across the area has caused the tiny pest to become a major problem. especially for those like becky gerdes . she spends a lot of time outdoors at her kids' baseball games. counties across our area are taking steps to get the biting bug under control. but becky is taking matters into her own hands.xxx gnat population-sot-1 gnat population-sot-2 we've taken clothes and sprayed that with bug spray and put that on him and that seems to work somewhat. while they are very annoying - the good news is that gnats don't carry any disease that humans can catch.
