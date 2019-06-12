Speech to Text for Safe Routes to School program

making sure kids get to and from school safely. that's the goal of minnesota's "safe routes to school" program. rochester public schools is one of six districts across the state getting funding from the minnesota department of transportation to meet that goal. safe routes school-vo-1 safe routes school-vo-3 r-p-s is getting more than 200- thousand dollars. the money will allow the district to hire staff and establish walking school bus programs and bike routes for students. ian watson is a busy father of three. he says creating safer routes will help kids get their brain going before they hit the classroom.xxx safe routes school-sot-1 safe routes school-sot-2 you're in the classroom all day you're sitting you're opportunity to move around during recess and phy ed but to even get that done ahead of time to get the brain working and the blood flowing is a great idea for kids to be able to do that before school. min-dot has funded more than 450 safe routes plans throughout the state. /