Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Safe Routes to School program

Rochester is one of 6 districts across the state getting funding for the program.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 4:43 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Safe Routes to School program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

making sure kids get to and from school safely. that's the goal of minnesota's "safe routes to school" program. rochester public schools is one of six districts across the state getting funding from the minnesota department of transportation to meet that goal. safe routes school-vo-1 safe routes school-vo-3 r-p-s is getting more than 200- thousand dollars. the money will allow the district to hire staff and establish walking school bus programs and bike routes for students. ian watson is a busy father of three. he says creating safer routes will help kids get their brain going before they hit the classroom.xxx safe routes school-sot-1 safe routes school-sot-2 you're in the classroom all day you're sitting you're opportunity to move around during recess and phy ed but to even get that done ahead of time to get the brain working and the blood flowing is a great idea for kids to be able to do that before school. min-dot has funded more than 450 safe routes plans throughout the state. /
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking slowly exiting showers, some sun, and a chilly night ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MCHS Services Consolidation Bumped Up

Image

Homeowners Pitch in for Dredging

Image

Click It or Ticket Campaign Working

Image

More Than Pink program

Image

Controlling the gnat population

Image

Safe Routes to School program

Image

Rochester woman gets award for bike advocacy work

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Chilly temps expected overnight

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain

Image

Ball reacts to draft pick

Community Events