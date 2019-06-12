Clear

Rochester woman gets award for bike advocacy work

Rochester woman gets award for bike advocacy work

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 7:45 AM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 7:45 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

on june 8th at 2:00 a woman in rochester is getting recognized on the state level for her work advocating for bike safety. barbara beck is an advid cyclist and a board member for the group, we bike rochester. she is getting the "advocate of the year" award from the group bike mán. beck is getting recognized for helping rochester become more bike friendly... and for her role in artsá4á trails, which adds beauty to paths while supporting local artists. she says she couldn't do all of this on her own. it's not really just for me because i don't work alone. i work with the fantastic board members of we bike rochester. the energy in the group is just so fantastic so it makes it very easy to want to go out
Community Events