Speech to Text for Tracking Exiting Rain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

light to moderate rain continues this morning so umbrellas will be necessary... at least for the am hours. by this evening, drier air will take over as the system exits, bringing us back some sunshine to finish off the work day. temps will subber due to the lack of daytime heating and the passing of a cold front this early morning. highs will only be topping off in the upper 60s across the area with lows falling into the middle 40s tonight (chilly!!). to make things just a tad worse, cool orthern winds will be gusting near 25 mph today before settling back down under mostly clear skies tonight. high pressure builds back in for the rest of the work week as highs jump into the mid to upper 70s by friday. scattered showers or storms could develop friday night through saturday where father's day sunday looks a bit more on the sunny side. today: scattered showers/gradu al clearing. highs: upper 60s winds: nnw 10á 20, gusts near 25 mph tonight: mostly clear lows: middle 40s winds: n 5á15