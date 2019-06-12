Speech to Text for Ball reacts to draft pick

three weeks ago á we talked to bryce ball á a grad of newman catholic and niacc á most recently playing at dallas baptist university. i asked him what he thought his chances were of being drafted to which he simply responded á that's not up to me. ball á who batted .325 with 18 home runs and 54 rbi's this spring was actually prepared to go back to school next year á but in the 24th round á the atlanta braves came a calling.xxx it was pure joy. it's exciting, it's something i've worked for my whole life, and it was i called up my parents just super excited and we were all happy it was like a crazy day i wasn't really planning on it. i just had my mind set i was going back to school.