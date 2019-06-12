Clear

MSHSL State Golf Update

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 12:43 AM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:43 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

mother nature put a damper on local games tonight but there was one event that she couldn't impact. káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á joins us to tell us about the minnesota state golf tournament. katie á i know you've played golf and if you're game is anything like mine á the course wouldn't have been too nice to you today because of the weather á but the weather wasn't a horrible factor today. let's take a look at today's top finishers from each class. for the boys in class a á max schmitz is 28th at 13 over. in double a á kyle hickey from lourdes is the leader á shooting even for par today. and in triple a á mayo's layke moger is 79th at 12 over. for the girls á annika riebe from ldená conger is 36th at 25 over. and in triple a á maren aikens from john marshall shoots 12 over today á placing her 41st after round
