Gustafson to play for Iowa United

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 12:41 AM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:41 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

you just over a week ago that former hawkeye á megan gustafson's wá nábáa career had been cut short after being waived from the roster at the end of the preseason. however á her playing career isn't over just yet. it was announced today that she will be playing for iowa united in what is known as the basketball tournament. the team is comprised of former male and female division one athlete's from iowaá iowa state á and drake with a prize for the winning team of twoámillion dollars. mason city native á jeff horner á will be the team's head coach./// good
