Speech to Text for MC Mountain Bike State Champs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and congratulatio ns are in order for the mason city mountain bike racers who were named state champions at the iowa scholastic mountain bike state championships. eight riders placed in the top 10. ana swegle and colton bailey each earned gold as individual varsity state champs. plus sam swegle á brandon englin á ben swegle á sam fabian á emery seaton á and marcus elsbernd swept third through eighth places in varsity. caelyn bailey was the girls' jv vhamp and paul fabian and bryce von rueden took second and third for the boys./// we