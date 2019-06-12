Clear

Forest City vs. Saint Ansgar

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 12:35 AM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:35 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

start. you're both sports fans and you know a good team when you see one, right? well tonight i saw one and you do too. i'm talking about saint ansgar who played host to forest city and the saints were off to a quick start á collin kramer grounds one to the pitcher who commits a throwing error á scoring not one á but two runs. then it's crter salz á the sophomore á who flys one to center á it would fall for the double á four runs were plated in the first inning. and the saints pitching was also on point á john may delivers the strikeout. they'd go on to win six to four. and that's why the saints rank seventh
KIMT Eye in the sky

