Speech to Text for Keeping the Promise

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and two./// we all hold our loved ones nearáandádear to our hearts. after a 29áyear drought á the austin packers' season will live to see the state tournament much like one of the players' promise to his uncle. káiámát news 3 sports á zach gilleland á has the story.xxx for the first time since 1990, the austin packers baseball team is in the state tournament. "just makes everything that we've done all year and accomplished, all that work was worth it." hunter guyette hit the put away home run in the section championship game. his senior season, this year means a little more to him& because a promise he made a few years ago. "it makes me emotional a little bit because i actually had an uncle that passed away about two years ago. and the last thing i told him was, i'm dedicating the rest of my sports career to you." it was the biggest home run of his career. "hitting that ball, he was definitely with me tonight. it makes me emotional to say it but it's a good feeling." as the packers prep for the state tournament, they'll have a fan cheering on from above. "he's always looking down smiling, trying to do what ever it takes to make him proud." if his uncle were here right now, hunter know's what he would say. "i know he would be proud, if he were here he would be saying that a boy hunter boy, that a boy huckleberry." in austin, zach gilleland kimt news 3 sports