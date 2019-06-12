Clear

Keeping the Promise

Keeping the Promise

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 12:33 AM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:33 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Keeping the Promise

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and two./// we all hold our loved ones nearáandádear to our hearts. after a 29áyear drought á the austin packers' season will live to see the state tournament much like one of the players' promise to his uncle. káiámát news 3 sports á zach gilleland á has the story.xxx for the first time since 1990, the austin packers baseball team is in the state tournament. "just makes everything that we've done all year and accomplished, all that work was worth it." hunter guyette hit the put away home run in the section championship game. his senior season, this year means a little more to him& because a promise he made a few years ago. "it makes me emotional a little bit because i actually had an uncle that passed away about two years ago. and the last thing i told him was, i'm dedicating the rest of my sports career to you." it was the biggest home run of his career. "hitting that ball, he was definitely with me tonight. it makes me emotional to say it but it's a good feeling." as the packers prep for the state tournament, they'll have a fan cheering on from above. "he's always looking down smiling, trying to do what ever it takes to make him proud." if his uncle were here right now, hunter know's what he would say. "i know he would be proud, if he were here he would be saying that a boy hunter boy, that a boy huckleberry." in austin, zach gilleland kimt news 3 sports
Mason City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking showers and storms starting late this morning through the night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ball reacts to draft pick

Image

MSHSL State Golf Update

Image

Gustafson to play for Iowa United

Image

MC Mountain Bike State Champs

Image

Forest City vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Keeping the Promise

Image

Pursuit starts in Minnesota, ends in Iowa

Image

Continuing coverage: Save the track

Image

Power of playful learning

Image

Presentation held to prevent LGBTQ suicides

Community Events