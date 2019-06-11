Speech to Text for Pursuit starts in Minnesota, ends in Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stories are just ahead á but first tonight á new developments in a pursuit and standoff this evening. developing story the chase started in minnesota á but crossed over into worth county, iowa á ending in northwood. eyewitnesses told kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki the chase hit speeds of nearly 1á hundred miles per hour. now the standoff is over tonight á but iá35 near northwood was at a standstill as iowa state patrol negotiated with the suspect á who may have been armed with a gun. and some drivers were stuck on the highway for quite a long "ahh, about an hour and a half now, we've been sitting, not moving in inch. so, a long time." traffic was eventually detoured off of iá35. now as to how the standoff ended á authorities are still tightá lipped. stay with kimt news 3 on air and online as we work to learn more on this developing story.///