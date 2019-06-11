Clear

Pursuit starts in Minnesota, ends in Iowa

A pursuit reaching speeds greater than 100 mph forces a major road to close for a few hours Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

stories are just ahead á but first tonight á new developments in a pursuit and standoff this evening. developing story the chase started in minnesota á but crossed over into worth county, iowa á ending in northwood. eyewitnesses told kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki the chase hit speeds of nearly 1á hundred miles per hour. now the standoff is over tonight á but iá35 near northwood was at a standstill as iowa state patrol negotiated with the suspect á who may have been armed with a gun. and some drivers were stuck on the highway for quite a long "ahh, about an hour and a half now, we've been sitting, not moving in inch. so, a long time." traffic was eventually detoured off of iá35. now as to how the standoff ended á authorities are still tightá lipped. stay with kimt news 3 on air and online as we work to learn more on this developing story.///
Tracking showers and storms starting late this morning through the night.
