Continuing coverage: Save the track

coverage continuing coverage tonight... rochester runners are still putting one foot in front of the other in an effort to save their beloved track. last month the park board decided to pave the track at soldier's field memorial park with asphalt... but runners continue to fight the decision in the name of their knees. kimt news 3's isabella basco ran out to get this story for us and is live now. katie and george... one avid runner tells me he's been coming to this track since 1988.... and says the decision to pave to asphalt is a decision the park board needs to seriously reconsider. xxx <nats > as these youngsters race... an unseen race is underway to save the track at soldier's field memorial park. runner jon brokken doesn't want the track paved over with asphalt. "it's a safety issue, during the summer, it gets really hot out here, there isn't any shade and the asphalt can be 160 degrees and it's really not a runnable surface." brokken wants the track to have a soft surface and remain a central space in the community. "it's a central space in rochester. you can come down here, you can have a picnic. you can watch your kids run. you can do anything here. the people in this whole downtown area." brokken views repaving the track as an afrontááá turning this resource into brokken tells me people devoted to saving the track will keep attending park board meetings to make their point. live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you isabella... park board member angie gupta tells us nothing has changed in her decision. the last time we talked to her... she says asphalt was the best and most affordable option for the park.