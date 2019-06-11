Clear

Power of playful learning

The benefits of children playing with their peers instead of on smart devices.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Power of playful learning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

every turn. before the social media era... kids likely went straight to playing outside after school to entertain themselves. but with technology... there are more options than ever for kids to distract themselves. a recent gallup poll concludes kids spend an average of 18á pointá 6 hours of their free time playing on screens compared to 10á pointá 6 hours of outside play. the minnesota children's museum in rochester and a physician from mayo clinic are teaming up to talk about why it's important to prioritize the power of play for "have interactive play with other children of different adversities, learn from each other because it really helps cognitive skills, developmental skills and language skills." sleep duration for kids is also negatively impacted by their amount of media
Mason City
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking showers and storms starting late this morning through the night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pursuit starts in Minnesota, ends in Iowa

Image

Continuing coverage: Save the track

Image

Power of playful learning

Image

Presentation held to prevent LGBTQ suicides

Image

Chris' PM Forecast 6/11

Image

Tour of Dobbins Creek Area

Image

Mother Speaks After Columbine Shooting

Image

Fernbrook Family Center ribbon cutting

Image

Stewartville kids have acccess to free meals

Image

Horse club may not ride in the parade

Community Events