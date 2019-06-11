Speech to Text for Presentation held to prevent LGBTQ suicides

report continuing suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the united states. and lágábátáq youth are almost 5 times as likely to have attempted suicide compared to heterosexual youth... according to the trevor project. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is finding out how med city residents are taking it upon themselves to improve those statistics. she joins us live now á brooke? live tonight here at the rochester public library, the american foundation for suicide prevention held a presentation called talk saves lives lgbtq, in hopes of preventing suicide within the community.xxx "suicide is a health issue." tonight a small room filled with both the curious and compassionate. "suicide prevention with specific emphasis on the lgbtq community we're going to cover the scope of suicide in general, warning signs, and what people can do to help themselves and others." for natalae alluneedis, who is a suicide survivor, "i am so grateful that i survived." when she saw a poster for this meeting, she felt a duty to support others. "it's really important for me to try and help other people who might be in that situation to escape the trap because there is a life long of happiness and responsibility to other people that you have that if you take your life too soon, you're not just hurting yourself. that's the least of it. but you're hurting other peoples potential to be the best that they can be." and that's what tonight was all about... learning how to support yourself and others through a crisis, recognizing mental health is just as important as physical health. "is it recommended that a healthy individual get a mental health checkup anually?" natalie hopes that through education, and a little more empathy in the worldá the frightening statistics will dwindle. "i'm not suicidal anymore because i realized there's a much greater benefit of being alive and being a help to people and i'm not the burden i thought i was. so, don't do it." those with the program do suggest having your health care provider ask a few questions about mental health during your annual checkups as well. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke. if you or anyone you know is in crisis, you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline. we have that number on kimt dot com á attached to this story under local