Chris' PM Forecast 6/11

chris nelson./// shortwave trough will generate showers and even a few thunderstorm s the rest of today and into wednesday. severe weather chances do appear low, but cannot rule out a storm producing gusty winds or small hail. waves of rain will be possible until midday wednesday, and then shoving to the east the rest of the day. the concern wednesday night and thursday morning are the falling temperatures and near record lows for a chunk of the viewing area. lows may fall into the upper 30s for the coolest regions, and warmest in the mid 40s. frost could be possible in far northern minnesota with the canadian air. high pressure builds back in for the rest of the work week as highs jump into the mid 70s by friday. scattered showers or storms could develop on saturday and sunday will feature sun. both days will be around average in the upper 70s. tonight: scattered showers and storms lows: low 50s winds: s 5á10 mph tomorrow: showers and windy highs: mid 60s winds: n 10á20 tomorrow night: early slight chance, then decreasing thanks chris.///