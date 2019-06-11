Speech to Text for Tour of Dobbins Creek Area

over the years mower county has seen more than its fair share of flooding. there is, though, a concerted effort underway to curb the flooding. those making that effort are sharing their methods. the cedar river watershed district held an informative walking tour today. kimt news three maleeha kamall took the tour and talked to homeowners who've endured flooding. "my step grandfather the house i live in and to see it destroyed would be you know just touching." missy ladlie fights back tears when she thinks about losing her home to a flood. her family homestead is in flood prone area. she has seen her share of flooding. "you just get stressed you don't know what's going on how fast is it gonna come up. is it gonna go down." today the cedar river watershed district held this walking tour walking tour of the area á revealing what's being done to prevent flooding. this project will definitely help people downstream and there are landowners that are willing to work with us and take some of the brunt of the water . cody fox is talking about a berm and stream restoration project. "this is important for many reason. the down stream reason get flooded out very frequently and we have high and flow events that cause some issues on the stream banks and this structure is designed to slow the water down and keeps the floods below the sight to a minimum. ladlie is thankful for this effort. "i'm so impressed it brought a little tear to my eye because this would the project cost one point five million dolalrs.