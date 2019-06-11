Speech to Text for Mother Speaks After Columbine Shooting

worst mass shootings in uá s history... in april of 1999 á two columbine students... eric harris and dylan klebold... gunned down classmates and a teacher in colorado. more than 20 years later... dylan's mother is sharing her journey in the wake of that horrific tragedy. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox spoke with her today and joins now with the details á jeremiah? xxx that's right george and katie... at this colorado high school 2 decades ago... harris and klebold killed 12 students and one teacher. klebold's mother shared a perspective you don't typically hear after school shootings like this one. xxx sot: it is very diffcult to describe what it's like. sue klebold is the mother of dylan klebold... one of two gunman responsible for the mass shooting at columbine high school twenty years ago. sot: it's a tragic thing that continues to be tragic decade after decade she's here in rochester to host an event... but remains haunted by what happened all those years ago. sot: i often thought of leaving the community and i thought if i left the community and go somewhere else and be just that killers mom and no one would know us. on that awful day dylan and eric harris killed 13á people and themselves. dylan's mother tells me looking back there may have been signs he may was suffering from a mental illness. since the tragedy there have been dozens of school shootings across the nation. from parkland to connecticut. klebold has become an advocate for mental health awareness and suicide prevention. sot: the most important thing we can do is listen without judgement and without trying to fix the problem. clearlyááá klebold is still searching for peace and perspective despite the passage of time. sot: never ever wish that this hadn't happen but i think when we experience diffcult and during the interview á i also asked klebold if there should be some law in effect to ensure this won't happen again... she told me she doesn't have an answer to that question á but says something thank you jeremiah, there is growing pressure to tear down the school. hear what klebold thinks of the proposal coming up on kimt news 3