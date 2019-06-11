Speech to Text for Fernbrook Family Center ribbon cutting

3 at ten./// the minnesota department of human services reports 1 in 5 minnesotans face mental illness every year. people with a serious mental illness could also face a shorter lifespan by 10 to 25 years. fernbrook family center... a familyáowned mental health service provider... is aiming to combat this serious issue in southern minnesota. today they showed off their new facility with an open house. kimt news three's isabella basco takes us there. xxx it's through these doors that the fernbrook family center is going to be providing mental health services to all of southern minnesota and they are hoping to fill a big need. <nats > it's a new beginning for fernbook family center in olmsted county. the agency hopes to use its stateáofátheá art facility to deástigmatize mental illness. dr. tali ogniewicz is an intern with fernbrook and says this grand opening will give people the chance to know there are safe, reliable places to go if you are in need of help. "having more facilities that are open. we know our mental health facilities will help people realize there is treatment out there and they can access it." ogniewicz says honesty is the key to battling mental health problems. "the more we talk about substance use problems, the more we talk about mental health problems, the more we realize that everyone is affected somehow whether it's directly or indirectly. really we just need to talk about it more and more." the new facility has 15 rooms and will serve between 8áhundred and 1áthousand patients.///