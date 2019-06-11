Clear

Fernbrook Family Center ribbon cutting

A family-owned mental health service provider is aiming to combat the issue of mental health in Minnesota.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Fernbrook Family Center ribbon cutting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

3 at ten./// the minnesota department of human services reports 1 in 5 minnesotans face mental illness every year. people with a serious mental illness could also face a shorter lifespan by 10 to 25 years. fernbrook family center... a familyáowned mental health service provider... is aiming to combat this serious issue in southern minnesota. today they showed off their new facility with an open house. kimt news three's isabella basco takes us there. xxx it's through these doors that the fernbrook family center is going to be providing mental health services to all of southern minnesota and they are hoping to fill a big need. <nats > it's a new beginning for fernbook family center in olmsted county. the agency hopes to use its stateáofátheá art facility to deástigmatize mental illness. dr. tali ogniewicz is an intern with fernbrook and says this grand opening will give people the chance to know there are safe, reliable places to go if you are in need of help. "having more facilities that are open. we know our mental health facilities will help people realize there is treatment out there and they can access it." ogniewicz says honesty is the key to battling mental health problems. "the more we talk about substance use problems, the more we talk about mental health problems, the more we realize that everyone is affected somehow whether it's directly or indirectly. really we just need to talk about it more and more." the new facility has 15 rooms and will serve between 8áhundred and 1áthousand patients./// mental health services to all of southern minnesota and they are hoping to fill a big need. <nats > it's a new beginning for fernbook family center in olmsted county. the agency hopes to use its stateáofátheá art facility to deástigmatize mental illness. dr. tali ogniewicz is an intern with fernbrook and says this grand opening will give people the chance to know there are safe, reliable places to go if you are in need of help. "having more facilities that are open. we know our mental health facilities will help people realize there is treatment out there and they can access it." ogniewicz says honesty is the key to battling mental health problems. "the more we talk about substance use problems, the more we talk about mental health problems, the more we realize that everyone is affected somehow whether it's directly
Mason City
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking showers and storms starting late this morning through the night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tour of Dobbins Creek Area

Image

Mother Speaks After Columbine Shooting

Image

Fernbrook Family Center ribbon cutting

Image

Stewartville kids have acccess to free meals

Image

Horse club may not ride in the parade

Image

Warning from firefighters after Rochester deck collapse

Image

Ashley Furniture evacuated

Image

Albert Lea home badly damaged in fire

Image

Tracking Our Rain Chances for Today

Storm Team 3: Showers and colder highs

Community Events