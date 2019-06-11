Clear

Stewartville kids have acccess to free meals

A summer food service program is ensuring students under the age of 18, enrolled in Stewartville Public Schools, have the option to pick up a free breakfast and lunch.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 6:36 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Stewartville kids have acccess to free meals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indirectly. really we just need to talk about it more the new facility has 15 rooms and will serve between 8áhundred and 1áthousand patients./// for the second summer in a row stewartville kids have access to free meals. thanks to the summer food service program á any student under the age of 18 enrolled in stewartville public schools has the option to pick up a free breakfast and lunch. from now until august 16th, students can show up to the central education center, or the high school for a nutritous meal. participation compared to last summer has already gone up immensely... and those with the school say the need for the program is real. xxx "with nutrition through the summer kids will come back ready to learn so that's our primary focus that we ensure that they have access to healthy meals so they come back in the fall ready to learn." the meals come at only a small cost to the school thanks to funds from the uásádáa and the minnesota department of
Mason City
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking showers and storms starting late this morning through the night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tour of Dobbins Creek Area

Image

Mother Speaks After Columbine Shooting

Image

Fernbrook Family Center ribbon cutting

Image

Stewartville kids have acccess to free meals

Image

Horse club may not ride in the parade

Image

Warning from firefighters after Rochester deck collapse

Image

Ashley Furniture evacuated

Image

Albert Lea home badly damaged in fire

Image

Tracking Our Rain Chances for Today

Storm Team 3: Showers and colder highs

Community Events