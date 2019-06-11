Speech to Text for Horse club may not ride in the parade

horses are some people's favorite part of parade watching. but this year á the albert lea chamber of commerce tells kimt they are looking into whether having four legged friends in the parade is safe. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is speaking with people who are upset about the potential animal exclusion.xxx every year á the albert lea 3rd of july parade kicks off here at the freeborn county fairgrounds but its possible something might be absent from the parade this year. "the sunset saddle club began in 1954 with a group of young ladies who wanted to ride horses and have some fun." heidi morgan is president of the sunset saddle club. ever since the group's formation in 1954 á they've ridden their horses in the albert lea third of july parade... but that tradition may be ending. "she stated that animals were no longer allowed in the parade." she said that when she turned in her form for the saddle club to be in the parade to the chamber of commerce á she was informed the horses would not be allowed. "very disheartening because what i hear from everybody else, this is why they come for the parade. they want to see the horses." she says the horses in the parade make her feel proud. "we're showing our family to the community to show this is what we do, this is our love, the horses." morgan's post about the parade is circulating on facebook á with people commenting and sharing showing their support for the club. with the help of the community á morgan is hoping the sunset saddle club can continue their 65 year tradition of riding in the parade. "we still sure do want to ride in the parade. we're upset about it but we still want to ride so we will definitely work with them and see what we can do to make this happen." the albert lea chamber of commerce tells me that 2 incidents at the parade last year made them concerned for the safety of the horses and the people at the parade and is what led to them reconsidering whether or not animals should be allowed at the parade this year. in albert lea annalise johnson kimt news 3./// the chamber says the animal ban is not yet a final decision. they are doing research to determine how they want to move forward. as for the sunset saddle club á they and their horses will be walking in the morin lake days parade in alden on saturday.///