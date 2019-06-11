Clear
Warning from firefighters after Rochester deck collapse

1 man was injured in the collapse.

the pipe involved in the a rochester man is recovering today á after his deck collapsed. it happened on the 900 block of 23rd street southeast. let's go right to that neighborhood where káimt news three's jeremiah wilcox is right now. jeremiah á you actually spoke to the homeowner today?xxx that's right raquel... the homeowner declined to go on camera... but as you can see right behind me the back portion of the second story deck is collapsed. today i spoke to the rochester fire department who responded to the scene and they tell us that this serve as a warning for homeowners to get their property checked out.xxx this winter was one for the books. from snow á to unbelievably cold temperatures. that freeze and thaw cycle can take an impact on your home. fire fighter marcus gudgell says now that the weather is warmer... you should check your home to prevent any major issues. sot: decks are not made to last forever in minnesota there defientely exposes some serve weather in the outdoors so if you are at home and see that your deck is looking of age or it's noticing some areas that could use repairs. we defiently encourage people to have a licensed contractor come out. /// fortunatley no one was seriously injured and as you can see right behind me there will be no backyard festivities anytime soon. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three./// thanks jeremiah. the deck's damage estimate is round
Tracking showers and storms starting late this morning through the night.
