Ashley Furniture evacuated

The Austin store was evacuated because of a gas leak.

Jun 11, 2019
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 4:44 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

scary moments for those at an austin furniture store. a gas leak forced the evacuation of ashley furniture earier today. when employees arrived at work this morning á they noticed a strong and unusual smell. the fire department told them to get out of the building immediately. employees tell us they're grateful for the quick thinking of all of those involved.xxx "i definitely think it was cool how quick everyone came. because i've had scares of gas leaks at my house before and its been just like one ulitily guy coming out. here we had the fire truck. the fire chief hardy's gas." a contractor is currently working to repair
