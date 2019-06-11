Clear
Albert Lea home badly damaged in fire

Investigators say it was caused by a short in the stove outlet.

also in albert lea á a house is badly damaged after a fire. here's a look at the scene in the twoá thousand block of ethel avenue. investigators say a short in the stove outlet caught fire and came out through a central air floor vent. according to the albert lea fire department á smoke and fire could be seen from multiple windows of the home. fortunately nobody was injured. dewayne carlsgaard (deeáwayne carlsguard) says he watched the fire last night á and that he almost bought this house and is glad he didn't.xxx luckily we didn't buy this home because this would have been our home. we would have lost everything one firefighter battling the flames was treated on scene for heat exhaustion. damage to the home is estimated at around 20á
Tracking showers and storms starting late this morning through the night.
