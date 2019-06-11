Speech to Text for Tracking Our Rain Chances for Today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... clouds will continue to take over the skies this early morning as a cluster of showers inches our way from the west. plan for intermittent rain to begin falling around 10 am near iá35 and spreading eastward as the day progresses. we're not talking about a big washout, but some may experience periods of moderate to heavy rainfall, especially this evening. the severe threat is near zero but general thunderstorm s cannot be ruled out, so don't be surprised if you see a flash of lightning or two and/or hear a rumble of thunder. highs will top off in the lower 70s for only a brief moment, kicking off our big lateáseason cool down. by wednesday, highs will only climb into the middle 60s as lingering showers and clouds clear through the afternoon. sunshine returns for thursday and friday. fathers day weekend comes with isolated chances for a few showers as temps rise back near (and slightly above) the seasonal norm. today: scattered showers & storms highs: low 70s winds: s 5á10 mph tonight: scattered showers & storms lows: middle 50s winds: s 5á10 mph wednesday: am showers/mostl y cloudy/breezy/ thanks brandon.