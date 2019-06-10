Speech to Text for What is a dew point?

this week we're seeing below average dew points all across the area. and you've probably heard the kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist s talk a lot about these dew points... but what exactly are they? kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us now to get to the bottom of it./// katie, george, do you know what dew points are? (cross talk) i spoke with a few med city residents to find out if anyone knows for sure what this measurement is.xxx just about everyone knows what humidity is. it impacts each of us differently. <"i feel tired and i get sweaty and that's probably the worst of it. does it do anything to your hair? oh my hair gets huge! mine too!"> "i can feel that i'm sweaty a lot... especially in the sun" "well what i'm feeling usually is that i'm all sticky and as soon as you get outside you just start instantly getting sweaty and your hair is all stuck to your face and you're all ehhh!" and you might've heard me kimt stormteam 3 chief meterologist chris nelson, or sara knox, talk about dew points. but what exactly is a dew point? "do you know what a dew point is? ............ no." "i just know it's the point at which you start sweating and start feeling the humidity in the air." "a dew point has to do with like in the mornings and the afternoons when theres dew on the grass... how do you put it? ummm not exactly i guess!" we are joined by kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson... chris enlighten us! áwhat is a dew point? (the dew point is the measure of moisture in the atmosphere, or the amount the air must be cooled to reach saturation. áwhat do they have to do with our comfort outside? (we have factor the magic number of 60 degrees for a dew point of the dividing line between comfortable and muggy. above 60 and it feels sticky, 70 it feels tropical. less than 60 and it feels pleasant. áwhy are iowa's dew points usually higher than minnesota's? (it has to do with the amount of corn fields. corn and other similar plants will "sweat" and all of that moisture is evaporated which helps to raise the humidity in the atmosphere.