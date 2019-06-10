Speech to Text for Hemp farm lawsuit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com./// tonight we're hearing from the man suing the state of minnesota in federal court... he says his constitutional rights are being violated. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan spoke with luis hummel a couple weeks ago when the city of lanesboro was (celebrating his hemp farming business. last week we learned he got a letter in the mail from the minnesota department of agriculture. they say a deputy made a traffic stop and found one of his products in someones car and it contiained over the legal amount of táhá c. but now we're sitting down with hummel á who says he's gotten no information about the testing.... but he tells us all of his products go through analysisá and he just wants a "we feel like nothings wrong, you know to hear some of the rumors around the small towns... it gets to you a little bit but we're not hiding anything and in the long run truth will prevail." hummel says he's just waiting to hear back from the state á on if they'll set a trial date for him or not./// while being a new dad is one