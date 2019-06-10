Speech to Text for Fines for bullying

of july. /// it's something all parents fear their kids could face.... bullies. but one wisconsin town is taking a unique approach to fight the problem á by imposing fines on the parents of young bullies. kimt news 3's isabella basco found out what parents think about this ordinance and whether or not they think this is the right solution to solving this problem. on the scene in the social media era... bullying isn't limited to the playground. josh upton á one rochester father á says bullying has increased since he was a child. "in second grade, i was new in school, i got glasses, i was almost instantly the outcast. it wasn't social media at the time but a lot of it was little murmurs and things like that, so i understand." upton views fining parents as a legitimate way of sending the message that bullying is just wrong. "if there isn't some system or punishment for this, it really does tend to snowball. it gets worse as they get older." penalties for a first fineable offense would be about 50 dollars with additional costs bringing the total to 313 dollars. i think a fine is a pretty extreme step. marie bedard is a mother and isn't taking a lot of stock in the idea of fining the parents of bullies. "it might affect lowerá income parents more than it would other parents. there are a lot of different ways we could go about it." bedard does believe the time is now for schools to take action. "i think schools themselves probably need to come up with more stricter i don't want to say punishments but holding kids and parents responsible for their actions." all of the parents we spoke with believe bullying is a real danger. that was kimt news 3's isabella basco reporting. if your child is experiencing any kind of bullying, you can also use the stopit app which lets you anonymously report incidents to your school through text... videos or photos./// campaign 2020 kimt news 3's