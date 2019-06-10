Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Large law enforcement presence in Albert Lea Full Story

Civic center board upate

We're checking in on how the new board is doing.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Civic center board upate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

often. continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to cover all of the changes happening at the mayo civic center. in an effort to ensure its profitability... city council voted to make the civic center a private noná profit where a board of directors will govern its operations in december. city administrator steve rymer gave an update on where they are with the transition process. he says the board is starting the interview process for the first executive director. rymer explains why the community should be excited about all these new "this is a significant change, a significant change for how we've been doing everything. one of the things the council said, we understand there will be a lot of effort to make this happen. the excitement is we are on schedule, we are meeting the targets that we set." the board is hoping to have an executive director on board by the end of july. /// it's something all parents
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking cooler temps and a more active week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What is a dew point?

Image

Hemp farm lawsuit

Image

Fines for bullying

Image

Civic center board upate

Image

Mock search and rescue

Image

Recruiting Bus Drivers

Image

History of Pride

Image

Interview with 2020 Democratic Presidential Hopeful John Hickenlooper

Image

Interview with 2020 Democratic Presidential Hopeful Pete Buttigieg

Image

Local business undergoing rebranding

Community Events