Speech to Text for Civic center board upate

often. continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to cover all of the changes happening at the mayo civic center. in an effort to ensure its profitability... city council voted to make the civic center a private noná profit where a board of directors will govern its operations in december. city administrator steve rymer gave an update on where they are with the transition process. he says the board is starting the interview process for the first executive director. rymer explains why the community should be excited about all these new "this is a significant change, a significant change for how we've been doing everything. one of the things the council said, we understand there will be a lot of effort to make this happen. the excitement is we are on schedule, we are meeting the targets that we set." the board is hoping to have an executive director on board by the end of july. /// it's something all parents