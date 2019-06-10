Clear
Mock search and rescue

Don't worry, it's just a drill

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

about this developing story./// it was a flurry of activity at east park in mason city this evening as a mck search and rescue operation got underway. members of the north iowa community emergency response team were faced with this scenario: a boy missing from the park á with very few clues to go on. bob bobholz (bohábulls) has been part of the volunteer team for about 3 years. there's always something new "something we learned today as a team is look small in a big area like east park, and expand your search out." these excercises are done throughout the year./// school might be out
