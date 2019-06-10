Speech to Text for Recruiting Bus Drivers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

problem for school districts across the country... a shortage of bus drivers. rochester is not immune.... in fact á it's gotten worse here with low unemployment. kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us how one bus company is using the summer months to recruit people.xxx if you feel like you're seeing now hiring signs early this summer á well you are! first student is already recruiting school bus drivers for next school year. (nat: kids carting around kids is an important job. (nat: wind first student in rochester is responsible for 13á thousand of them. oh it's a lot of kids. big responsibility. jon goetz manages the people who drive these big yellow buses. he says they're getting out there early and often to attract new drivers. their goal this summer... is to hire 10 more drivers. i've always said that we gotta reach out to people a number of different times in order to get them to say "hey, that'd be alright to drive a school bus!" one of the perks includes a 3áthousand dollar sign on bonus... (nat: bus that's nothing new. (vo) it was very successful, that's why we're rolling it into this school year also. but what is new ... is the starting wage of 20 bucks an hour. parents i spoke to say who's behind the wheel is more important... than any financial perks. it can't just be about the money. i think ya know the two important aspects would be integrity and accountability. and first student agrees... (vo) we always look for caring drivers, safe drivers, drivers that have a good attitude with kids. because you never know the impact you can have á by making sure the next generation gets to school safely. parent: small children sometimes will remember their bus drivers way up until they graduate high school. and i think it's a great thing to be remembered in a positive light. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// first student completes background checks and drug screenings on each applicant. those who are hired also have to go through a training program. if you're interested in applying á we have the link to do so under this story on kimt dot com./// hundreds