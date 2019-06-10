Speech to Text for History of Pride

released./// june is an important month for the lágábátáq community. it's pride month... a time to celebrate everyone of every sexual orientation and recognize the strides made towards achieving equality. this year's pride month marks 50 years since the stonewall riots in new york city. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us now to show how far the gay rights movement has come since 1969. xxx george and katie á the clash between police and gay rights activists during the stonewall riots was a game changer in the fight for lágábátáq rights. in rememberanceá the last sunday in june was initially celebrated as "gay pride day"... now.. it is a month long celebration. xxx it's a celebration about being yourself. nat: it's so much fun to be in a really nice open community where anyone can be whatever they are. pride is a month long event 50áyears in the making. sot: this year is particulary important because it's the 50th anniversary of the stone wall riots in 19á69 new york city police raided the stonewall inn... a popular gay bar. that incident became a catalist, launching the modern gay rights movement. 50áyears later an apology from the náyápá d. sot: the actions taken by the nypd were wrong plain and simple. sot: pride has been kind of important and making sure we're seen and heard. a lot of progress has been made since 19á69. in 20á11... "don't ask, don't tell" was repealed, allowing gays to serve openly in the uá s military. four years ago the uás supreme court struck down all state bans on same ásex marriage. jennifer winter is on the rochester pride board. she tells me that while strides have been made... work still need to be done. sot: even though we made a lot of progress both with legal protections and marriage the rochester pride celebration will be held this fall. board members tell me they're waiting to get younger people involved in the local celebration. thank you jeremiah. that rochester pride event is set to be held at mayo park on september 28th.///