Speech to Text for Local business undergoing rebranding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

greens mán."xxx nat: "we have our sweet pea which is like a snap pea" jayne bredlau and her husband dean have been growing their produce and microgreens business since 2016. "microgreens are a vegetable seed that we grow about 8 to 10 days in these germination flats" microgreens retain the nutritional value and flavor of the seeds better than if the tiny sprouts grow into a full plant. the microgreens are grown indoors where the heated floors allow them to keep an ideal temperature of between 75 degrees and 85 degrees. i got the chance to sample some of sweet green má n's varieties. "i think that's my favorite" the business will soon be known by a new name... the bredlaus received a legal notice from an attorney representing losáangeles based restaurant "sweetgreen" to stop using the business name "my sweet greens mn" "it was a surprise for us to receive. we had no idea our very local specific name for a small urban farm was going to infringe on a large restaurant chain's name" sweetgreen and my sweet greens mn came to an agreement that the bredlaus will change their name within 18 months. they're now working on rebranding the business. "so that we do this smartly to continue our business growth. we certainly don't want to stop our trend as we've been having a good expansion this year." from changing the name on their logo á making new packaging á a new domain name á to changing their accounts á they expect the switch to be pricey. "everybody knows setting up a small business is expensive." the bredlaus are turning this setback into a fresh á green opportunity. "we will promote and market appropriately the change so that our customers are not confused but yeah this will be a good chance to grow and just be stronger." in zumbrota annalise johnson kimt news 3./// "my sweet greens mán" hopes to generate extra funds this summer to cover the expense of the name change. to support them and other local growers á you can find their products at southeastern minnesota restaurants á farmers markets á and stores including the rochester farmers market á lord essex steakhouse á and most hyvees in rochester. a new name for the business hasn't