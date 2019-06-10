Speech to Text for Search for missing man in north Iowa

cerro gordo county authorities are needing your help in locating a missing illinois man. this is a picture of 48 year old lawrence howlett. he was last seen near his camper on the evening june 1st at the camp at the woods campground just outside rock falls á and was reported missing last saturday morning. james thye (tea) did subá contracting work in mason city with howlett á who had been staying at thye's camper. he describes him as a very socialable person who has been visiting with some people around the campground.xx x "he's very likeable. he's very sociable, he's met a lot of friends here and everybody seemed to like him." howlett's described as a white male á 5 foot 5 inches tall á and 136 pounds. he has green eyes and grayish brown hair. he has superman and batman tattoos á and the name brileigh tattooed on his left arm á and the name shantal tattooed on his right arm. anyone with any information should contact the cerro gordo county sheriff's office. we reached out to cerro gordo county sheriff kevin pals á who says there is no