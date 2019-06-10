Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Nelson's forecast includes rain

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 4:51 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 4:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chris nelson./// sunshine will run until sunset tonight with increasing clouds developing and perhaps a spotty shower this evening and tonight, mainly north. low pressure moves in for tomorrow as the main weather maker will bring rain chances and even a storm tuesday, tuesday night and wednesday. it will not be raining the whole time during this period and expect plenty of breaks. however, we could see at least an inch of rainfall in some parts, especially near thunderstorm s. colder temperatures are in the forecast starting tomorrow through the end of the week. below average readings will be the norm with at least two days only in the 60s for highs. temps climb back above normal this weekend as highs approach 80. tonight: partly cloudy, slight chance lows: low 50s winds: w 5á10 mph tomorrow: increasing clouds with chance for showers/storm s highs: low 70s winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, thanks chris./// sunset tonight with increasing clouds developing and perhaps a spotty shower this evening and tonight, mainly north. low pressure moves in for tomorrow as the main weather maker will bring rain chances and even a storm tuesday, tuesday night and wednesday. it will not be raining the whole time during this period and expect plenty of breaks. however, we could see at least an inch of rainfall in some parts, especially near thunderstorm s. colder temperatures are in the forecast starting tomorrow through the end of the week. below average readings will be the norm with at least two days only in the 60s for highs. temps climb back above normal this weekend as highs approach 80. tonight: partly cloudy, slight chance lows: low 50s winds: w 5á10 mph tomorrow: increasing clouds with chance for showers/storm s highs: low 70s winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, sunshine will run until sunset tonight with increasing clouds developing and perhaps a spotty shower this evening and tonight, mainly north. low pressure moves in for tomorrow as the main weather maker will bring rain chances and even a storm tuesday, tuesday night and wednesday. it will not be raining the whole time during this period and expect plenty of breaks. however, we could see at least an inch of rainfall in some parts, especially near thunderstorm s. colder temperatures are in the forecast starting tomorrow through the end of the week. below average readings will be the norm with at least two days only in the 60s for highs. temps climb back above normal this weekend as highs approach 80. tonight: partly cloudy, slight chance lows: low 50s winds: w 5á10 mph tomorrow: increasing clouds with chance for showers/storm s highs: low 70s winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, thanks chris.///
Mason City
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 77°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Tracking cooler temps and a more active week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Interview with 2020 Democratic Presidential Hopeful John Hickenlooper

Image

Interview with 2020 Democratic Presidential Hopeful Pete Buttigieg

Image

Local business undergoing rebranding

Image

Search for missing man in north Iowa

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Walking History Tour of Mill Pond

Image

2020 Presidential hopefuls campaign in Mason City

Image

Bicycle safety for kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: After a dry start to June, rain moves back in this week

Image

First at Four May 28

Community Events