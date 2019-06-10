Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast

chris nelson./// sunshine will run until sunset tonight with increasing clouds developing and perhaps a spotty shower this evening and tonight, mainly north. low pressure moves in for tomorrow as the main weather maker will bring rain chances and even a storm tuesday, tuesday night and wednesday. it will not be raining the whole time during this period and expect plenty of breaks. however, we could see at least an inch of rainfall in some parts, especially near thunderstorm s. colder temperatures are in the forecast starting tomorrow through the end of the week. below average readings will be the norm with at least two days only in the 60s for highs. temps climb back above normal this weekend as highs approach 80. tonight: partly cloudy, slight chance lows: low 50s winds: w 5á10 mph tomorrow: increasing clouds with chance for showers/storm s highs: low 70s winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, thanks chris.///