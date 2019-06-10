Clear
Walking History Tour of Mill Pond

Posted By: Raquel Hellman

it's a beautiful day for a walk. and happening tonight á a walking history tour of mill pond in austin. tim ruzek from the cedar river watershed district is leading the tour. he says austin's downtown dam is what put the town on the map. but it created mill pond and a swamp area around it. much of that swampland has been developed on by commercial construction. flood walls now protect that part of the city from flooding of mill pond.xxx there's been some real drastic changes over the years, some for good, some for bad, either way its our story and its walking around and learning about that if you'd like to go on the walking tour á it'll be taking off from the hormel historic home in just a little more
