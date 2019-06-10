Speech to Text for 2020 Presidential hopefuls campaign in Mason City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we are less than a year and a half away from the 20á20 presidential election. home of the first in the nation caucuses á many of the democratic hopefuls are campaigning in iowa./// over the weekend á several presidential hopefuls were in north iowa. pete buttigieg á mayor of south bend indiana á made this stop in mason city. i got the chance to talk with the mayor á and i asked him the question á with such a large and diverse pool of democratic presidential hopefuls á why is he the candidate who can defeat donald trump in the general election.xxx there's a great field of democrats running right now. i think it's safe to say i'm not like the others. i represent a different generation, a different experience, as a mayor from an industrial midwestern city, somebody with the combination of experience of local government, serving overseas in uniform, and really speaking to the future. /// you know i brought democrats and republicans and businesses and nonprofits together in colorado to do the big progressive things people said couldn't be done. we've got near universal health care coverage, we're the number one economy in the country, we beat the nra with tough new gun laws. and (pause here) i feel like i'm the one person running who actually has done what everyone else talks about. /// presidential hopeful and minnesota senator amy klobuchar also campaigned in north iowa over the weekend. kimt news three's george mallet sat down with her. he'll have that stor for us tonight at six and ten. and these are just a few in a series of interviews kimt news three is conducting ahead of the 20á20 election. we are making efforts to sit down with (every presidential candidate. go to káiámát dotácom to find all of the ones we've spoken to so far. you can find them under