Speech to Text for Bicycle safety for kids

on a beautiful day like today á you'll probably see a lot of people out biking. but the fun activity also comes with some dangers. according to the centers for disease control and prevention á bicyclists face a higher risk of crash related injuries than motorists. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox attended a bicycle safety class he's showing us to make sure your kids bike safely and know the rules of the road.xxx : the national high way traffic safety administration says a large percentage of bicycling accidents can be prevented. today like minded organization are coming together to promote safety on the road. paul claus and his dog enjoy hitting the raod. sot: she's my riding compainion and she just loves to run vo:local biking organzization "we bike rochester" á the poliice department á and the county health department are teaming up to introduce young children how to safely manuever around the city. the náhásáa says in 20á17 over 700ácyclist were killed in crashes. claus says with the warmer weather people need to stay alert on the road. sot: as fun as it is and as economical and environmentall y safe it also carries a significant risk. teaching kids the importance of helments and operating breaks. reporting in something else bicyclists need to keep in mind á always make sure your bike is in good shape. you should inspect your cycle before riding á making sure the wheels á lights á and controls are all working properly.///